Home

Sports

”Shubman Gill Will Take World By Storm, Hardik Pandya Will Break Records”, Angelo Mathews Heaps Praise On India Stars – EXCLUSIVE

”Shubman Gill Will Take World By Storm, Hardik Pandya Will Break Records”, Angelo Mathews Heaps Praise On India Stars – EXCLUSIVE

Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya has been touted by the Sri Lankan veteran as the next big powerhouses of world cricket.

Shubman Gill (L), Angelo Matthews (Centre) and Hardik Pandya (R). (Image: Twitter X)

New Delhi: Former Sri Lanka captain, Angelo Matthews has reserved high praise for Indian stars, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya. The 36-year old recently played in the ICC World Cup 2023 for Sri Lanka and currently plying his trade with Abu Dhabi T10 side, Northern Warriors as the side’s captain. Matthews feels that Gill will be the one Indian batter to watchout in the coming years and Pandya as an Indian all-rounder will break huge records.

Trending Now

The former KKR all-rounder believes that Gill, who is recently been appointed as the captain of Gujarat Titans will take the world by storm.

You may like to read

”We have played against India in the recent past as well. They are one of the best currently, something which they have shown in the World Cup. Well, I think one player who can take the world by storm is has to be Shubman Gill. He’s a fantastic player”, Mathews told to India.com in an exclusive interaction.

Matthews was also asked about an Indian all-rounder, who he feels is a shade of him. In reply to that, he said that Hardik Pandya, who is not a shade of him but he is one such guy, if he keeps going and remains fit will go onto break numerous records in the future.

Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the ICC World Cup 2023 after he suffered an ankle injury against Bangladesh in a league stage match. Later on he missed the subsequent bilateral series against Australia and now he will be missing the South Africa tour.

”I won’t say shades of me, but there is a quite number of all-rounders in the Indian Team, like Hardik Pandya. He is one of those guys who stands out for India. He has been amazing in the big stage. Unfortunately, he got injured during the World Cup. Hope he gets better very soon. He is one of those all-rounders will break a lot of records if he is fit and keeps going. He is the one to watch out”, the all-rounder concluded.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.