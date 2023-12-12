Home

Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal Face Heat After Registering Ducks During 2nd T20I Between Ind-SA

'Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai Satra-Athra Saalo Mein': Gill-Jaiswal Face HEAT on X!

New Delhi: Cricket fans have started trolling Indian openers Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal for their poor show in the ongoing 2nd T20I against South Africa at Saint George’s Park on Tuesday. Both openers got departed without making any run.

Twitterati started trolling the batters for thier poor outing against South Africa in the ongoing T20 match, here are few reactions:

Pani puri bhej, cricket is not for you yashasvi jaiswal — Woke NFL (@wokenfl) December 12, 2023

Shubman Gill has scored only 16 runs in his 4 T20I innings at *away* venues so far with scores of 3, 7, 6, 0.#SAvIND — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) December 12, 2023

Shubman Gill’s Last 6 T20I Innings 3,7,6,77,9,0 Still Mc Coach Rahul Dravid will take him in the playing Xi over Ruturaj Gaikwad

Unfair on my Golden Boy pic.twitter.com/Uo5OsT0jel — Kunal Bishwal (@KunalBishwal07) December 12, 2023

At this point of time, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav are Punishing the proteas after losing two quick wickets. Four overs are done and India managed to score 40 runs.

Earlier, South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to field first against India in the second T20I of the three-match series at the St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

The opening game of the series was abandoned due to rain at Kingsmead in Durban on Sunday. The sell-out crowd had to walk back to their homes as the rain gods didn’t allow the coin to be tossed.

India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad was unavailable for selection for the 2nd T20I due to illness.

Speaking at the time of toss, Markram said every game is important to fine-tune preparations for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

“We are going to bowl first, been under the covers for most of the day, so I would assume it would move around a bit. Each game becomes important for us to fine-tune things before the 2024 T20 WC, hopefully, we can start well today. From my point of view, it’s about understanding if someone needs a rest. No debuts today,” he said.

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said they were happy to bat first.

“Very happy to be here and happy to know there’s some cricket around. We were confused about what to do, but now we are very happy to bat first. It’s an opportunity for everyone playing this game. World Cup is still 5-6 months away. Just enjoy yourself is the message to the team.”

South Africa (Playing XI): Matthew Breetzke, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams and Tabraiz Shamsi.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar.

