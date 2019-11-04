Shubman Gill on Monday broke a 10-year-old record set by current India captain when he led India C in the final of the Deodhar Trophy in Ranchi. Gill has overtaken as the youngest ever to lead a team in the tournament’s history, aged 20 years and 57 days.

Kohli earlier held the record leading in 2009-10, aged 21 years and 142 days.

However, it wasn’t a happy outing on the field for the youngster as he managed just one run before his team succumbed to a 51-run defeat against India B at the JSCA International Stadium.