Shubman Gill’s class and Axar Patel’s all-round performance helps India gain 1-0 lead against England

Any hopes of an England comeback were quickly dashed by Axar Patel and Washington Sundar despite India losing Shubman Gill to injury and Shreyas Iyer to an unfortunate run-out

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India's Washington Sundar and Axar Patel celebrate after India's victory in the first ODI against England at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, England, on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

India kicked off their ODI series against England with a comprehensive 6-wicket victory at Edgbaston, shrugging off their recent T20I struggles to take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series. All-rounder Axar Patel delivered a man of the match winning performance while skipper Shubman Gill smashed 80 off 75 before getting retired hurt.