Shubman Gill’s Grandfather Reacts On ‘One-Sided’ India Vs Australia Match; Says, ‘Defeat Will Be Avenged’

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Indian opener Shubman Gill's grandfather has spoken about the 'one-sided' India vs Australia match and has further said, 'Defeat Will Be Avenged'.

Shubman Gill Grandfather On India Vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023 Final

New Delhi: The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 ended yesterday with Australia creating history and lifting the trophy for the sixth time. India, who remained on top of the points table throughout the tournament with Mohammed Shami and Virat Kohli smashing records, reached the final unbeatable, could not perform as well as Australia and the dream of the nation to win the World Cup after 12 years, came crashing down. Following Team India’s disheartening defeat in the ICC World Cup cricket match against Australia on Sunday, the grandfather of India cricketer Shubman Gill, Didar Singh Gill, said that the defeat will be “avenged” in the future.

Shubman Gill’s Grandfather On ‘One-Sided’ World Cup Final

“There was a lot of expectation from Team India but it could not live up to that expectation. There are many shortcomings which need to be removed. No matter what, this defeat will be avenged in the future. The match remained one-sided,” grandfather of Shubman Gill told ANI on Sunday. Shubman Gill had lost his wicket too early in the game.

PM Modi Praises India’s Determination, Commitment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Rohit Sharma-led side’s determination through their “noteworthy” campaign and said that they have brought immense pride to the nation. PM Modi commended Team India’s talent and commitment, stating that they have brought enormous pride to the country. “Dear Team India, Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You’ve played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always,” PM posted on X.

Delhi CM Reaction After India Lost World Cup Trophy To Australia

On the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal shared a post lauding the efforts of the Indian Men’s Cricket Team. He said, “India may have missed the trophy, but their journey in the World Cup was nothing short of exceptional. They fought hard, played outstanding cricket, and showcased brilliance in every game. Kudos to our boys for making the nation proud throughout the tournament.”

ICC World Cup 2023 India Vs Australia

The bulk of the supporters gathered at the Narendra Modi Stadium, wanting to see the host nation end their decade-long wait for an ICC trophy win but it was Australia who came through on the big day. After a fast-paced powerplay, the Australian bowling attack collaborated to bowl India out for 240 and Travis Head was the standout batter, striking an incredible century to give Australia their sixth ICC Cricket World Cup title.

Australia opted to bowl first and bundled out India for 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks. Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

In the chase of 241, India started off really well and had Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left Indian team without answers and guided Australia to a six-wicket win.Mohammed Shami took one wicket while Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets as well.

(Inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.