Home

Sports

Shubman Gill’s Mystery Girl Fan’s Tinder Proposal During Ahmedabad T20I Goes VIRAL | Check TWEETS

Shubman Gill’s Mystery Girl Fan’s Tinder Proposal During Ahmedabad T20I Goes VIRAL | Check TWEETS

Ind vs NZ: But what stole the show was a request made by a fan from the stands at the Narendra Modi stadium.

Shubman Gill mystery girl fan

Ahmedabad: Over the past month, Shubman Gill has sailed from being a good talent to now being hailed India’s next batting superstar. Things have changed for young Gill, who has been in ominous touch across formats. On Wednesday, Gill brought up his maiden T20I ton at Ahmedabad against New Zealand in the final game. On way to his unbeaten 123*, Gill broke a plethora of records and won millions of hearts. But what stole the show was a request made by a fan from the stands at the Narendra Modi stadium. The placard the girl held read, “Tinder Shubman se Match Karado.’

Here is the picture that is now going viral:

Didi ka match karado koi pic.twitter.com/wDF99VpEaz — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) February 1, 2023

Thanks to his record-breaking maiden ton, Gill was awarded the player of the match.

“It feels good when you practice and it pays off. I was backing myself to score big. Didn’t happen in the Sri Lanka series, but happy to see it work out now. Everybody has a different technique to hit sixes. Hardik bhai told me to play my game, not do anything extra and he kept backing me. When you represent your country, there is no fatigue. It was my dream to play for India, and I am very fortunate to be part of the team in all three formats,” Gill said at the post-match presentation.

Gill will move to Nagpur and join the squad for the upcoming Tests versus Australia. The first Test starts from February 9 at Nagpur.