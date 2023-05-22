ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Shubman Gill’s Sister Shahneel ABUSED on Social Space by Virat Kohli Fans After GT Knock RCB Out of IPL 2023 | VIRAL TWEETS

Shubman Gill’s Sister Shahneel ABUSED on Social Space by Virat Kohli Fans After GT Knock RCB Out of IPL 2023 | VIRAL TWEETS

Looks like Shahneel's move to post pictures on social media has backfired as she is receiving hatred from RCB fans.

Published: May 22, 2023 11:03 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Shubman Gill, Shubman Gill news, Shubman Gill age, Shubman Gill updates, Shubman Gill runs, Shubman Gill records, Shubman Gill ipl, Shubman Gill gt, Shubman Gill sister, Shahneel Gill, Shahneel Gill age, Shahneel Gill updates, Shahneel Gill pictures, RCB vs GT, RCB vs GT Highlights, RCB vs GT as it happened, IPL 2023 Playoffs, IPL 2023 Playoff schedule, Cricket News
Shubman Gill Sister (Image: Instagram)

Bengaluru: It was a day to remember for young Shubman Gill. The GT opener hit another century on Sunday to help the Titans beat the Royal Challengers by six wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium. Gill’s sister Shahneel was there in the stands to see her brother get those runs. Shahneel posted pictures of her with friends cheering for the Titans. Looks like Shahneel’s move to post pictures on social media has backfired as she is receiving hatred from RCB fans.

Also Read:

“What a wholesum day,” Gill’s sister Shahneel wrote on Insta while sharing a few pictures from the match.

You may like to read

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shahneel Gill (@shahneelgill)

Trending Now

“I am in good form, it’s about getting a start and then converting it into a big one. In the first half of the IPL, I was missing out on those big ones. I was getting a lot of 40s and 50s. Thankfully, it’s all working out for me in the business end of the IPL. You need to keep playing shots in T20 cricket. You have to keep the intent and keep applying yourself, keep the belief. The new ball was holding a bit, but it got easier to bat on. The ball was getting wet, it was difficult for their spinners to bowl,” Gill said at the post-match presentation where he bagged the player of the match award.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories