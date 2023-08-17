Home

Shubman Gill’s Video of Spending Time With Kid in Heartwarming Gesture Ahead of Asia Cup 2023 | WATCH

Shubman Gill Heartwarming Video (Image: Twitter screengrab)

Mumbai: Young India batter Shubman Gill, who would be a key member of the Indian set-up in the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup, was seen interacting with a young fan. He also got clicked with the fan is a gesture the kid would remember forever. Gill, who was in the West Indies tour recently, was also seen saying something to the young fan. Not much could be heard due to the poor audio of the clip. Gill would in all probability be opening the batting with captain Rohit Sharma in the upcoming Asia Cup.

Here is the clip:

Shubman Gill with a young cricket fan. – he is spending lots of time with fans, nice gesture from Gill. pic.twitter.com/QojrH4fSXR — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 17, 2023

