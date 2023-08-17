Top Recommended Stories

Asia Cup 2023: Gill, who was in the West Indies tour recently, was also seen saying something to the young fan.

Updated: August 17, 2023 9:36 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Shubman Gill Heartwarming Video (Image: Twitter screengrab)

Mumbai: Young India batter Shubman Gill, who would be a key member of the Indian set-up in the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup, was seen interacting with a young fan. He also got clicked with the fan is a gesture the kid would remember forever. Gill, who was in the West Indies tour recently, was also seen saying something to the young fan. Not much could be heard due to the poor audio of the clip. Gill would in all probability be opening the batting with captain Rohit Sharma in the upcoming Asia Cup.

Here is the clip:


