Ahmedabad: Young Shubman Gill was over the moon after winning his first IPL title on Sunday. Gill hit the winning runs and remained unbeaten on 45* off 43 balls against Rajasthan in Ahmedabad on Sunday. But what caught the attention of fans was Gill’s Virat Kohli-like celebration.Also Read - Sanjay Manjrekar Points Out How Over-Reliance on Jos Buttler Backfired For RR in IPL Final

Gill took off his helmet and let out a roar – just like Kohli – after the shot went over the ropes for a six. David Miller, who was at the non-striker’s end, came in and joined Gill in his celebrations. Also Read - Virender Sehwag Points Out Where Ravichandran Ashwin Got it Wrong During GT-RR

Here is the much-talked about video. Can you find similarity between the two celebrations? Also Read - Hardik Pandya Reveals Next Goal After Leading GT to IPL 2022 Title; Want to Win World Cup For India

.@gujarat_titans – The #TATAIPL 2022 Champions! The @hardikpandya7-led unit, in their maiden IPL season, clinch the title on their home ground – the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. @GCAMotera A round of applause for the spirited @rajasthanroyals! #GTvRR pic.twitter.com/LfIpmP4m2f — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2022

By finishing off a chase of 131 with 11 balls remaining and defeating Rajasthan for the third time in IPL 2022, Gujarat have capped off a season where they exceeded everyone’s pre-tournament expectations to become champions in their debut season of the competition.

“It means a lot. After winning the under-19 World Cup, winning the IPL is just as big. It is my fourth year. I wanted to be there till the end and that was the talk with the coaches. Glad I took them over the line. Our bowlers bowled really well to restrict them to 130. We wanted to keep them under 150 but fortunately it was much lesser,” Gill said after the win.