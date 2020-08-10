Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Shenzhen FC vs Henan Jianye Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Scottish League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match SHZ vs HN at Dalian Sports Center Stadium: In the upcoming Chinese Super League fixture on Monday, Shenzhen FC will take on Henan Jianye at the Dalian Sports Center Stadium – August 10 in India. Both the teams occupy a place with Group A of the competition. The group SHZ are set at the fifth situation in the standings with 3 points scored in their record. So far they have played three games in which they have dominated one match and lost two games. Meanwhile, Henan Jianye at the sixth situation in the standings with 2 points scored in their record. So far they have played 3 games in which they have tied 2 games and lost one game. The absolute objectives of the group is five and objectives against is six. In the past game, they played against the group Guangzhou R&F and tied up with 1-1 scores. Before this game, they played against the group Dalian Professional and figured out how to tie up with 1-1 scores. In this way, they have two back to back draws. Their structure in the last five games are D L W D L. The online live streaming and TV broadcast of Chinese Super League is also not available for Indian audience.

Kick-Off Time: The Chinese Super League match between Shenzhen FC and Henan Jianye will start at 5.30 PM IST – August 10 in India.

Venue: Dalian Sports Center Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Wu Yan (VC)

Defenders – Feng Boxuan (C), A. Ablet, Z Ke, S. Wang

Midfielders – O d Rosa, L. Yuanyl, X Zhou, O. Selnaes

Forwards – Harold Preciado, Henrique Dourado

SHZ vs HN Predicted Playing XIs

Shenzhen FC: Guan-Zhen, Ge Zhen, Haolun Mi, Gan-Chao, Ole Selnaes, Li Yuanyi, Yongpo Wang, Huang Ruifeng, Harold Preciado, Gao Lin, Zheng Dalun.

Henan Jiany: Wei Peng, Wang Guoming, Wu Yan, Wen Zhixiang, Abduwal Ablet, Zhao Ke, Guo Jing, Luo Xin, Chen Hao, Liu Heng, Yang Kuo.

SHZ vs HN SQUADS

Shenzhen FC (SHZ): Guan-Zhen, Guo Wei, Yajun-Zhou, Xu Haofeng, Song Ju-hun, Qiao Wei, Jiang Zhipeng, Haolun Mi, Gan-Chao, Lu Haidong, Ge Zhen, Yuan Zhang, Huang Ruifeng, Ole Selnaes, Shuai Pei, Jin Qiang, Blerim Dzemaili, Wai-Tsun Dai, Li Yuanyi, Xin Zhou, Xu-Yang, Yongpo Wang, Yuan Zhang Jr, Liu Yue, Thievy Bifouma, Zheng Dalun, Sun Ke, John Mary, Harold Preciado, Gao Lin.

Henan Jianye (HN): Wei Peng, Wang Guoming, Wu Yan, Wen Zhixiang, Abduwal Ablet, Zhao Ke, Guo Jing, Luo Xin, Chen Hao, Liu Heng, Yang Kuo, Chuang Huang, Lu Yao, Gu Cao, Sui Donglu, Han Xuan, Zhang Wentao, Abraham Halik, Ma Xingyu, Shangyuan Wang, Zhong Jinbao, Benjian Li, Han Dong, Olivio da Rosa, Guoyuan Yang, Tim Chow, Wang Fei, Liu Bin, Boxuan Song, Yan Hao, Feng Boxuan, Fernando Karanga, Henrique Dourado, Franck Ohandza, Du Changjie, Zhang Xu, Wang Yifan, Christian Bassogog.

