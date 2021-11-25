SIB vs BH Dream11 Team Prediction Bengal Inter-District T20

Siliguri Bikash vs Bankura Horses Dream11 Team Prediction Bengal Inter-District T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s SIB vs BH at Bengal Academy Ground: Bengal Inter-District T20 is all set to begin from November 24. A total of 40 matches will be played over the next 3 weeks. In match no. 4 of Bengal Inter-District T20 tournament, Siliguri Bikash will take on Bankura Horses at the Bengal Academy Ground on Thursday. Siliguri Bikash have had a wonderful start to their campaign. In their last match, they defeated Murshidabad Nawab by 15 runs and will look to continue their winning ways. On the other hand, Bankura Horses have opened their campaign with losses against Birbhum Ironman and Daredevil Dakshin Dinajpur. Here is the Bengal Inter-District T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and SIB vs BH Dream11 Team Prediction, SIB vs BH Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20, SIB vs BH Probable XIs Bengal Inter-District T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Siliguri Bikash vs Bankura Horses, Fantasy Playing Tips – Bengal Inter-District T20.Also Read - IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Captain, Playing 11s For Today's India vs New Zealand Test, Injury And Team News of Match at Green Park at 9.30 AM IST November 25 Thursday

TOSS: The Bengal Inter-District T20 toss between Siliguri Bikash and Bankura Horses will take place at 12:15 PM IST – November 24. Also Read - CB vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Hints Abu Dhabi T10: Captain, Probable 11s, Team News - Chennai Braves vs Northern Warriors, Injury Updates For Today's T10 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 9:30 PM IST November 24 Wednesday

Time: 12:45 PM IST. Also Read - OFC vs BFC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Hints Hero ISL: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC at Tilak Maidan Stadium at 7:30 PM IST November 24 Wednesday

Venue: Bengal Academy Ground.

SIB vs BH My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Ayan Sinha

Batsmen – Arghadeep Saha, Aryaman Singh (C), Subhadip Mandal

All-rounders – Anik Nandi, Hertinder Singh (VC), Bikram Gorai, Sourav Mandal

Bowlers – Bibek Kauri, Bijay Sharma, Sk Kismat Ali

SIB vs BH Probable Playing XIs

Siliguri Bikash: Javed Alam (wk), Aryaman Singh, Ipu Saha, Arghadeep Saha, Hertinder Singh, Rishabh Agarwal, Mithilesh Das (C), Bijay Sharma, Anik Nandi, Nabankur Ghosh, Ram Thakur.

Bankura Horses: Subhadip Mandal (C), Ayan Sinha (wk), Bikram Gorai, Arna Daripa, Sudipta Sahis, Sourav Mandal, Sanjib Garai, Bibek Kauri, SK Kismat Ali, Abhishek Khan, SK Sajauddin.

SIB vs BH Squads

Siliguri Bikash: Javed Alam (wk), Ipu Saha, Mithilesh Das (C), Aryaman Singh, Arghadeep Saha, Anik Nandi, Nabankur Ghosh, Hertinder Singh, Rishabh Agarwal, Ram Thakur, Bijay Sharma, Chandan Singh, Aditya Sharma.

Bankura Horses: Sudipta Chatterjee (WK), Sourav Mandal, Ayan Sinha, Sanjib Garai, Sk Sajauddin, Souvik Nandi, Dadkram Gorai, Samir Dhibar, Pratyush Banerjee, Abhishek Khan, Dadbek Kauri, Arna Daripa, Sudipta Sahis, Sk Kismat Ali, Snehasis Chakraborty, Raki Chakraborty, Anirudha Chand, Sanu Garai, Subhadip Mandal, Om Shankar Singh (WK).

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SIB Dream11 Team/ BH Dream11 Team/ Siliguri Bikash Dream11 Player List/ Bankura Horses Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Bengal Inter-District T20/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.