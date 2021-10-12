SIB vs ZAS Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Croatia

Split India Brodosplit vs Zagreb Sokol Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Croatia- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SIB vs ZAS at Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground: In match no. 7 and 8 of ECS T10 Croatia tournament, Split India Brodosplit will take on Zagreb Sokol at the Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground on Tuesday. The ECS T10 Croatia SIB vs ZAS match will start at 6:30 PM IST – October 12. Split India Brodosplit made an impressive start to their campaign, winning both their matches against Sir Oliver Split. With four points from two games, Split India Brodosplit are leading the ECS Croatia 2021 points table. Meanwhile, Zagreb Sokol haven't done much wrong in this tournament. They won their opening match of this contest, defeating Belgrade by 12 runs. However, the Zagreb Sokol suffered an 8-run defeat against the same opposition and are placed at the second spot with 2 points from two matches they played. Here is the ECS T10 Croatia Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SIB vs ZAS Dream11 Team Prediction, SIB vs ZAS Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, SIB vs ZAS Probable XIs ECS T10 Croatia, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Split India Brodosplit vs Zagreb Sokol, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Croatia.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Croatia toss between Split India Brodosplit and Zagreb Sokol will take place at 6 PM IST – October 12.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground.

SIB vs ZAS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Viraj Bhammar

Batters – Daniel Lazarides, Aman Maheshwari, Achari Sethunathan

All-rounders – Kuruvilla Abraham (VC), Mohan Karanam, Peter Amaan (C), Frajeesh Vallupara

Bowlers – Amal Manuel, Suresh Shanmugam, MD Shaikat

SIB vs ZAS Probable Playing XIs

Split India Brodosplit: Vasu Pulibanti (C), Pashe Sadagopan (wk), Sellamuthu Ramasamy, Mohan Karanam, Achari Sethunathan, Kuruvilla Abraham, Frajeesh Vallupara, Ranjithkumar Murugan, Johnson Mathew, Amal Manuel, Nirmal Anthikkadu.

Zagreb Sokol: Daniel Lazarides (C), Jai Thakur, Aman Maheshwari, Peter Amaan, MD Shaikat, Nils Gornall, Christopher Osborne, Ullah Ahammad, Mark Davies (wk), Viraj Bhammar, Wasal Kamal.

SIB vs ZAS Squads

Split India Brodosplit: Vasu Pulibanti (C), Mohan Karanam, Amal Manuel, Ranjithkumar Murugan, Sellamuthu Ramasamy, Pashe Sadagopan (wk), Frajeesh Vallupara, Kuruvilla Abraham, Mathew Johnson, Achari Sethunathan, Nirmal Anthikkadu, Prabakaran Anbazhagan, Mahesh Nukanaboina.

Zagreb Sokol: Mark Davies (wk), Ullah Ahammad, MD Shaikat, Nils Gornall, Viraj Bhammar, Wasal Kamal, Aman Maheshwari, Peter Amaan, Christopher Osborne, Jai Thakur, Daniel Lazarides (C), Sohail Ahmad, Arpit Shukla.

