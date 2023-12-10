Home

Sidhu Moose Wala Fever Grips Jasprit Bumrah Ahead Of South Africa Tour – WATCH

New Delhi: India speedster Jasprit Bumrah who is part of the Test series against South Africa has shared a reel on his Instagram where the person who was recording asked Bumrah for a song and he said ‘Watch Out’ by Sidhu Moose Wala.

Bumrah was recently featured in the ODI World Cup where India lost in the final against Australia on November 19 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The 30-year-old speedster was among the best-performing bowlers in the marquee event.

Bumrah’s nets video is going viral on the Social sphere and Sidhu Mosse Wala’s fans are loving that gesture from the Indian speedster, here is the clip:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1)

In the Test series against South Africa Bumrah will be the deputy of Rohit Sharma. Virat Kohli will also feature in the Test series which is set to be played later this month.

The Test squad includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad will be the openers along with regular openers Rohit Sharma and Shubham Gill. Pacers Mukesh Kumar and Prasidh Krishna have been included in the bowling unit while including Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja as the two spinners.

Here is India’s Test Squad against SA: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd. Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.

