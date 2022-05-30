Ahmedabad: On a day when IPL final at Ahmedabad was hogging all the limelight and unfortunate incident took place in India. Renowned Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district on Sunday. While that took the nation, condolences started pouring in from all quarters. The sporting fraternity was also condoled the death as some of them took to their social media platforms and tweeted.Also Read - AN-94 Russian Assault Rifle, Fake Licence Plates Used to Kill Sidhu Moosewala, Claim Reports; Family Seeks NIA Probe

Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan and Harbhajan Singh were among the first to react.

"In shock and disbelief. Siddhu Moosewala gone to soon. Heartbreaking news Satnam Waheguru May his soul rest in peace," Yuvraj tweeted.

In shock and disbelief. Siddhu Moosewala gone to soon. Heartbreaking news 💔 Satnam Waheguru 🙏🏻 May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏻 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 29, 2022

“Numbed to hear about Sidhu Moose Wala Babaji apne charni laan Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. #SidhuMooseWala,” tweeted Harbhajan.

Numbed to hear about Sidhu Moose Wala 💔 Babaji apne charni laan 🙏 Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. #SidhuMooseWala pic.twitter.com/ApUa794R18 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 29, 2022

“Shocked, devastated, at a loss for words… RIP,” Dhawan tweeted.