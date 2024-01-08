Home

Sigh Of Relief For Mujeeb Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq As ACB Modifies Sanctions Of Afghan Trio

Mujeeb Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq have been named in the Afghanistan T20I side for three-match series against India.

Kabul: Mujeeb Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq received a huge sigh of relief after the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) modified the sanctions put on them on Monday, the cricket board announced through a media statement on their website. Through the modified sanctions, the trio will now be able to receive annual contracts and also compete in the global franchise leagues while ensuring their full commitment to national duties and ACB’s interests.

Earlier in December, Mujeeb, Farooqi, and Naveen informed the ACB of their intention to be released from the central contracts. In response, the ACB decided to delay their 2024 annual central contracts as well as had opted not to grant them No Objection Certificates for two years.

The latest development also means Mujeeb, Farooqi, and Naveen will be able to play for their respective franchises in the upcoming Indian Premier League which is scheduled to start from March. While Mujeeb was bought by two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders, Farooqi and Naveen were retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants.

The ACB in its statement stated that they modified the sanctions after a comprehensive investigation. “After evaluating the players’ initial stance in light of recent developments and acknowledging the importance of their presence in the national team, the assigned committee communicated its final recommendations to the board,” it said.

The trio will get a final warning letter from the ACB and will also see a portion of their salary or match fee deducted. “Final Warning and Salary Deduction: Each player shall receive a final written warning and face a specific salary deduction from their monthly earnings and/or match fees,” it said.

It also said that the board will give the players limited NOCs while prioritizing national duty and monitor their performance and discipline in upcoming events. “Limited NOCs: ACB will strictly consider the issuance of the NOCs to the respected players while prioritizing the national duty and ACB’s interests.

“Central Contract: ACB may grant central contracts to these players while strictly monitoring their performance and discipline in events,” it said.

“The players have undoubtedly contributed to the team’s success and have represented the nation to the best of their values. We hope that they avoid making similar inconveniences in the future as we expect them to represent the country in the best of manners,” ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf said.

“The ACB and the rules are above all of us and it’s important to adhere to the regulations because there are no exceptions for anyone in this regard. However, such cases of a similar nature would be dealt with more strictly as we prioritize the prestige of the Afghanistan Cricket and the organization,” he added.

Notably all the three above-mentioned players have been named in the Afghanistan squad for the three-match T20I series against India starting on January 11. The Afghanistan side has already reached Mohali, the venue for the first game.

Afghanistan’s Squad Against India: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmaullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan.

