New Delhi: Former Juventus president Giovanni Cobolli Gigli has claimed that signing Cristiano Ronaldo was a mistake for The Old Lady. Ronaldo joined Juventus in 2018 for a club transfer record from Real Madrid where he won four Champions League titles. The Serie A giants signed him to get the Champions League trophy in their cabinet but things didn’t go in their favour as they even lost the league title last season after nine years.Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo is Staying at Juventus, Assures Manager Massimiliano Allegri

Juventus have sacked three managers since Ronaldo joined- Massimiliano Allegri, Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo. However, this season the Bianconeri re-hired Allegri to change the fortunes of the club as he guided them to four league titles during his first tenure. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Denies Real Madrid Return, Hits Out at Disrespectful Transfer Rumours

Gigli, who was Juve president between 2006 and 2009, made some huge claims and the sooner Ronaldo leaves, the better will be for him and the club. Also Read - Barcelona vs Juventus Live Streaming Joan Gamper Trophy 2021 in India: When And Where to Watch BAR vs JUV Live Joan Gamper Football Match

“I’ve always been honest: signing Ronaldo was a mistake. It’s impossible to recoup the investment and it will remain that way. He’s a great player, but I have to be honest – the sooner he leaves, the better for him and for Juventus,” Gigli, told SerieANews.

The former club president further said that Ronaldo hampers Juventus’ as he feels in the Portuguese absence the attacking unit looks more collective.

“I hope that [Juve head coach] Massimiliano Allegri knows how to continue using him like he did against Udinese. That is, with intelligence and when the game is in progress.

“Ronaldo hampers Juventus’ attack. Without him, they can do excellent things in collective terms,” he added.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is in the final year of his four-year contract with Juventus and he has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City. However, the club officials and manager has claimed in the recent past that Ronaldo will stay for the upcoming season.