Sikander Raza has been one of the most vocal voices after ICC suspended Zimbabwe cricket. Now, it seems things have gone from bad to worse as ICC has not even kept Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup qualifying round. This comes as a massive setback for Zimbabwe Cricket. Raza has come out in the open after this bit of news came to light and has slammed ICC like-never-before. A dishearted and speechless Raza took to Twitter to express his feelings. “Just speechless at this decision by @ICC. So if @ICC have anymore surprises for us please don’t be shy, just get them ALL out now so that we can plan our unemployed lives a bit better. Regards An unemployed, frustrated and out of opportunities Cricketer.”

Just speechless at this decision by @ICC

So if @ICC have anymore surprises for us please don’t be shy, just get them ALL out now so that we can plan our unemployed lives a bit better. Regards An unemployed ,frustrated and out of opportunities Cricketer pic.twitter.com/SHdMVbdecu — Sikandar Raza (@SRazaB24) August 6, 2019

Meanwhile, it is Namibia who has replaced Zimbabwe. Nigeria will be the fourteenth team in the men’s tournament set to take place in UAE in October. The other teams are Hong Kong, Ireland, Jersey, Kenya, Namibia, Netherlands, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, Singapore and two teams from the Americas Final.

Earlier, the Zimbabwe Cricket Board (ZCB) was earlier banned in its own country after the Zimbabwean government found the organization guilty of maladministration. The board was directed to postpone ZCB’s election after claims of corruption were made against the board, but they went ahead and conducted the electoral process. Following which the government was forced to suspend the board and take the matter in its own hand. An interim committee was formed to look after all the cricket-related issues in the country.

This according to the ICC violates its constitution as it doesn’t influence any kind of “government influence in the administration of cricket”. The ICC Board unanimously decided that the Full Member had failed to fulfill their obligation to provide a process for free and democratic elections and to ensure that there is no government interference in its administration for cricket,” read the official ICC statement.