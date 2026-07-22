Sikandar Raza’s Zimbabwe name newcomer in squad to face Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Team India in T20I series

Hosts Zimbabwe have announced a 15-member squad under Sikandar Raza to face off against Shreyas Iyer's Team India in a three-match T20I series beginning on Thursday.

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Team India will face Zimbabwe in a three-match T20I series beginning on Thursday. (Source: X)

India vs Zimbabwe 2026 T20: Sikandar Raza’s Zimbabwe are all set to begin a three-match T20I series against T20 World Cup champions Team India at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday. The home team announced a 15-member squad to take part in the T20I series under all-rounder Raza with Uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Tafadzwa Tsiga earning his maiden call-up while Wessly Madhevere and pacer Newman Nyamhuri return to the side.

The three cricketers are the major changes in the Zimbabwean squad which lost the T20I series to Bangladesh 1-2 earlier this month. They will come into the side in place of Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, and Tashinga Musekiwa, who played against Bangladesh.

Zimbabwe name squad for India T20I series Details https://t.co/ZjoUQJJi42 pic.twitter.com/VuiEE2QHWC — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) July 22, 2026

Tsiga, who has turned out for Zimbabwe in 10 Tests, is yet to make his white-ball international debut. Madhevere, a regular in the Test and ODI side during the Bangladesh series, returns to the shortest format for the first time since July 2025, and has played 79 T20Is so far. Zimbabwe under Sikandar Raza had reached the Super 6 stages under the captaincy of Sikandar Raza.

Nyamhuri is making a comeback after recovering from a niggle that curtailed his participation in the ODIs against Bangladesh earlier this month, which the home team won 2-1. Tanaka Chivanga, who was brought in as Nyamhuri’s replacement and featured in the third ODI, has managed to retain his spot.

Raza will continue to lead Zimbabwe, who posted a historic innings victory in the one-off Test and clinched the ODI series 2-1 before losing the T20I series 1-2. India, on the other hand, have not won a single match since winning the T20 World Cup 2026 – losing to Ireland 2-0 and England 4-0 with one game washed out due to rain.

The two teams last met in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight stages, where India secured a 72-run win in Chennai over Zimbabwe. Raza’s side had earlier shocked Australia to reach Super Eights.

India vs Zimbabwe 2026 T20 Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Ravi Bishnoi

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Milton Shumba, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk).

India vs Zimbabwe T20 Series schedule

1st T20I: July 23, Harare Sports Club

2nd T20I: July 25, Harare Sports Club

3rd T20I: Harare Sports Club