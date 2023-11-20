Home

‘Silence Golden For Cummins’ Men’, AUS Media Reacts After Australia Beat India In ICC World Cup 2023 Final

Ever since the 6th World Cup triumph, the Australian media has been buzzing all over the internet.

Pat Cummins and Virat Kohli. (Image: Twitter X)

New Delhi: Australia were on top of the world for the 6th time in ODI cricket history as the Pat Cummins-led side romped to a famous win over India in the ICC World Cup Final 2023 on Sunday at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. Putting Rohit Sharma and co to bat first, the Men in Blue huffed and puffed to get to a score of 240 runs in the first innings. Early hiccups, did put the visitors in the backfoot but then Travis Head pulled off a memorable 137 to guide the Yellow Army to a 6-wicket victory.

This was Australia’s 8th World Title in cricket, having won the T20 World Cup in 2021 and the World Test Championship crown, this year back in June against India. Ever since the victory, the Australian media has been buzzing all over the internet and has termed the famous triumph as a ‘Silence Golden For Cummins’ Men’ as reported by The Sydney Morning Herald.

Pat Cummins specifically mentioned about silencing the home crowd ahead of the final as nothing would bring him satisfaction than shutting 1,30,000 spectators inside a big cauldron like the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The West Australian wrote that Travis Head turned India’s theatre of dreams into a ‘coliseum of heartache’. Which is absolutely true as the fans had to leave the stadium with tears in their eyes and the Indian bowlers had no reply to his onslaught.

The Examiner reported that Australia have ‘stunned’ India in the final and The Advertiser wrote that this victory is an ‘incredible upset’. Clearly the Aussie media like everyone else have picked India as the so-called stronger side but at the end of the day, Rome also fell and so did India in the 13th edition of the big-ticket event.

