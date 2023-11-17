Home

Sports

‘Similar To MS Dhoni’s In 2011’: Astrologer Predicts Rohit Sharma’s Fortune Ahead Of IND vs AUS Final In ODI World Cup 2023

‘Similar To MS Dhoni’s In 2011’: Astrologer Predicts Rohit Sharma’s Fortune Ahead Of IND vs AUS Final In ODI World Cup 2023

Indian cricket team is set to take on Australia in the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on November 19.

India vs Australia Final (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: The hype around the IND vs AUS final is surreal. Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is set to take on Pat Cummins’ Australia in the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on November 19. Astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji predicted the Indian team’s chances to win the mega finale and Rohit Sharma’s fortune as the skipper.

Trending Now

Pandit Jagannath Guruji said India’s stars are better than Australia’s and that India will be lifting the Cup for the third time. “This indicates that it is going to be India who will be lifting the ICC World Cup 2023 trophy, in all likelihood. The horoscope of India is far better and stronger than that of Australia currently which will provide enthusiasm, energy, sincerity, and dedication among the Indian players to outsmart their opponents on the match day,” the astrologer’s prediction was quoted by Zee News.

You may like to read

The astrologer even spoke on Rohit Sharma’s fortune and said his stars are exactly like those of MS Dhoni back in 20111, when India won the prestigious trophy for the second time. He said “Rohit Sharma’s horoscope is constantly bettering this World Cup which has helped him in his leadership skills. Also, Rohit’s planetary positions and alignments are very similar to that of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s in World Cup 2011 which indicates that he will be creating history for himself and the team on November 19, 2023, at Ahmedabad, lifting the ICC World Cup 2023 trophy.”

Australia have set up a title clash with India on Sunday after beating South Africa by three wickets in a tense semi-final at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. The five-time champions have marched into their eighth Men’s ODI World Cup final happening on Sunday, which is also a re-match of the 2003 World Cup finale against India.

Travis Head top-scored with 62, before Steven Smith (30), Josh Inglis (28), Mitchell Starc (16 not out), and captain Pat Cummins (14 not out) thwarted the valiant challenge from South Africa to help Australia march into the final.

Cummins and Mitchell Starc took three wickets each, but the latter and Josh Hazlewood set the base for keeping South Africa to 212 by reducing them to 22/4 in 11.5 overs, where Australia also backed up the bowlers with impressive fielding.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.