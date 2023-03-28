Home

Simon Doull, Aamer Sohail Fight Live On Air Over Babar Azam’s Strike Rate | Watch Viral Video

The incident happened during Afghanistan vs Pakistan second T20I in the UAE. Simon Doull and Aamer Sohail are the commentators in the series.

Aamer Sohail and Simon Doull. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull has always been critic on Babar Azam. After taking a dig at the right-hander during the recently-concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL), Doull once again engaged in a debate regarding Babar with Aamer Sohail on air during an international tie.

The incident happened during the Pakistan vs Afghanistan second T20I in the UAE on Sunday when the former cricketers got engaged in a fiery exchange while doing live commentary. The 53-year-old Kiwi, suggested that Babar should not open in T20Is to which Sohail interrupted.

Aamer Sohail and Simon Doull during commentary. Average vs strike-rate 🔥🔥 #AFGvPAK pic.twitter.com/bQuqUtjjrb — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) March 27, 2023

The video went viral on social media in no time. Here is the interaction between the two:

Aamer Sohail: I dont care about the strike rate, I look for the average. If you talk about best players in T20 formats starting from Chris Gayle and AB De Villiers, what is the strike-rate between 135 and 137?

Simon Doull: 158

Aamer Sohail: Whose?

Simon Doull: Chris Gayle. AB De Villiers is 145

Aamer Sohail: 137 in international cricket.

Simon Doull: What’s Babar’s?

In reply to his co-commentator, Sohail didn’t reply clearly.

