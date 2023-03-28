Simon Doull, Aamer Sohail Fight Live On Air Over Babar Azam’s Strike Rate | Watch Viral Video
The incident happened during Afghanistan vs Pakistan second T20I in the UAE. Simon Doull and Aamer Sohail are the commentators in the series.
New Delhi: Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull has always been critic on Babar Azam. After taking a dig at the right-hander during the recently-concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL), Doull once again engaged in a debate regarding Babar with Aamer Sohail on air during an international tie.
Also Read:
The incident happened during the Pakistan vs Afghanistan second T20I in the UAE on Sunday when the former cricketers got engaged in a fiery exchange while doing live commentary. The 53-year-old Kiwi, suggested that Babar should not open in T20Is to which Sohail interrupted.
You may like to read
Aamer Sohail and Simon Doull during commentary. Average vs strike-rate 🔥🔥 #AFGvPAK pic.twitter.com/bQuqUtjjrb
— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) March 27, 2023
The video went viral on social media in no time. Here is the interaction between the two:
Aamer Sohail: I dont care about the strike rate, I look for the average. If you talk about best players in T20 formats starting from Chris Gayle and AB De Villiers, what is the strike-rate between 135 and 137?
Simon Doull: 158
Aamer Sohail: Whose?
Simon Doull: Chris Gayle. AB De Villiers is 145
Aamer Sohail: 137 in international cricket.
Simon Doull: What’s Babar’s?
In reply to his co-commentator, Sohail didn’t reply clearly.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.