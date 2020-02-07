One of the most decorated gymnasts the world has ever seen, America’s Simone Biles continues to push the envelope with her gravity-defying moves and daring which has made her a hot favourite ahead of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. With 30 Olympic and world championship medals under her belt, Biles once again stormed the social media with her latest vault move that sent her fans and experts in a tizzy.

In her latest training video – a four-second video clip, the 22-year-old American performed the unthinkable and excited her fans instantly. Biles did a vault no female gymnast has ever performed in competition: ‘Yurchenko double pike’. The vault features a back handspring onto the vault, then two flips in the air with her legs straight.

WATCH:



The reigning world and Olympic champion showed off a double pike vault and landed in a pit of red foam-like bricks with the Twitter caption: “2020? and three sets of widened eyeballs.” The video had been viewed more than 2.5 million times as of Friday afternoon.

Going by the Biles latest antics, it’s a hint that the world’s top gymnast might have something new to display at the Tokyo 2020 and also during US Olympic qualifying in June. Biles is favored for Olympic gold even without such an epic vault.

Biles produced an all-around, team, vault, balance beam and floor exercise gold medals at last year’s World Championships in Stuttgart as well as the Rio Olympics 2016.