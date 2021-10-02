SIN vs CEP Dream11 Tips And Prediction National T20 Cup

Sindh vs Central Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction National T20 Cup 2021 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s SIN vs CEPat Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium: In another high-voltage battle of National T20 Cup 2021, Central Punjab will take on Sindh in the match no. 16 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium – October 2. The National T20 Cup SIN vs CEP match will begin at 8 PM IST. In their last match, Sindh lost their way midway through the match against Khyber and suffered a defeat by 6 wickets. They were, however, back to their best with a 3-run win over Northern on Friday. With 4 wins, one loss – Sindh are at the top spot in the standings with 8 points. On the other hand, Central Punjab couldn’t defend a 200-run total against Northern and lost the game by 6 wickets on Thursday. This was their second loss of the tournament. With 2 wins and 2 losses, they occupy the fourth spot in the standings with 4 points.. Here is the National T20 Cup Dream11 Guru Tips and SIN vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction, SIN vs CEPFantasy Cricket Prediction T20, Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction – National T20 Cup, SIN vs CEP Dream11 Tips and Prediction, SIN vs CEP Probable XIs National T20 Cup.Also Read - RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 47: Captain, Vice-Captain – Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Playing 11s, News For Today’s T20 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 2 Saturday

TOSS: The National T20 Cup match toss between Central Punjab and Sindh will take place at 7:30 PM (IST) – October 2. Also Read - KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 45: Captain, Vice-Captain - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Playing 11s, Injury News For Today's T20 Match at Dubai Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 1 Friday

Time: 8 PM IST Also Read - BW vs LP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Everest Premier League T20 Match 11: Captain, Vice-Captain - Biratnagar Warriors vs Lalitpur Patriots, Playing 11s And Team News For Today's T20 Match at TUI Ground 9:15 AM IST October 1 Friday

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

SIN vs CEP My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Sarfaraz Ahmed, Muhammad Akhlaq

Batters – Khurram Manzoor, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam (C), Sharjeel Khan (VC)

All-rounders – Anwar-Ali, Hussain Talat

Bowlers – Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani

SIN vs CEP Probable Playing XIs

Sindh: Shan Masood, Sharjeel Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C/wk), Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Rumman Raees, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Hasnain, Zahid Mahmood.

Central Punjab: Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam (C), Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Qasim Akram, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Ehsan Adil.

SIN vs CEP SQUADS

Sindh (SIN): Shan Masood, Sharjeel Khan, Ahsan Ali, Khurram Manzoor, Danish Aziz, Hasan Mohsin, Mohammad Taha, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, Anwar Ali, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasnain, Rumman Raees, Shahnawaz Dhani, Zahid Mahmood.

Central Punjab (CEP): Babar Azam (C), Ahmed Shehzad, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Qasim Akram, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Ehsan Adil, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Akmal, Sameen Gul.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CEP Dream11 Team/ SIN Dream11 Team/ Central Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction/ Sindh Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips National T20 Cup/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.