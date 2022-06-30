SIN vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction, Jharkhand T20 2022 Fantasy Hints

SIN vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction, Jharkhand T20 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Singhbhum Strikers vs Dhanbad Dynamos, Playing 11s For Today’s Match JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi, 1.00 PM IST June 30, ThursdayAlso Read - BOK vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Jharkhand T20 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Bokaro Blasters vs Ranchi Raiders, Playing 11s For Today’s Match JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi, 1:00 PM IST June 23, Thursday

Here is the Jharkhand T20 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SIN vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction, SIN vs DHA Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SIN vs DHA Playing 11s Jharkhand T20 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Singhbhum Strikers vs Dhanbad Dynamos, Fantasy Playing Tips – BYJU’s Jharkhand T20. Also Read - JAM vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction, Jharkhand T20 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Bokaro Blasters, Playing 11s For Today’s Match JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi, 1.00 PM IST June 20, Monday

TOSS – The Jharkhand T20 2022 toss between Singhbhum Strikers and Dhanbad Dynamos will take place at 12.30 PM IST

Time – June 30, 1 PM IST



Venue: JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi.

SIN vs DHA My Dream 11 Team

Shresth Sagar, Aryaman Sen, Vikash Vishal (vc), Prakash Kumar Munda, Bal Krishna (c), Mohit Kumar, Yuvraj Kumar, Pratik Ranjan, Vivekanand Tiwary, Sonu Kr-Singh, Monu Kumar

SIN vs DHA Probable Playing XI

Singhbhum Strikers: Bal Krishna (c), Mohit Kumar, Aryaman Sen, Ravi Yadav, Himanshu Gupta, Himanshu Kr, Monu Kumar, Sonu Singh, Jai Prakash Yadav, Jay Prakash Rajput (wk), Ashish Kumar Jr

Dhanbad Dynamos: Vikash Vishal (c), Prakash Munda, Wilfred Beng, Shresth Sagar (wk), Kumar Ankit, Yuvraj Kumar, Vivekanand Tiwary, Pratik Ranjan, Sheet Kumar, Amit Kumar, Raunak Kumar