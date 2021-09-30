SIN vs KHP Dream11 Tips And Prediction National T20 Cup

Sindh vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dream11 Team Prediction National T20 Cup 2021 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s SIN vs KHPat Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium: In another high-voltage battle of National T20 Cup 2021, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take on Sindh in the match no. 12 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium – September 30. The National T20 Cup SIN vs KHP match will begin at 8 PM IST. Sindh will be squaring off against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the first time in the twelfth match of this season of the National T20 Cup. Sindh is currently placed at the top of the points table of this season of the National T20 Cup, whereas Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is currently placed at the fourth position on the points table. Here is the National T20 Cup Dream11 Guru Tips and SIN vs KHP Dream11 Team Prediction, SIN vs KHP Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20, Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction – National T20 Cup, SIN vs KHP Dream11 Tips and Prediction, SIN vs KHP Probable XIs National T20 Cup.Also Read - CZR vs ENG-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Dream11 ECC T10 Match 19: Captain, Vice-Captain- Czech Republic vs England XI, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's Group C T10 Match at Cartama Oval at 6:30 PM IST September 30 Thursday

TOSS: The National T20 Cup match toss between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh will take place at 7:30 PM (IST) – September 30. Also Read - RR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 43: Captain, Vice-Captain - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Playing 11s, Injury News For Today's T20 Match at Dubai Stadium 7.30 PM IST September 29 Wednesday

Time: 8 PM IST Also Read - LP vs PR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Everest Premier League T20 Match 7: Captain, Vice-Captain - Lalitpur Patriots vs Pokhara Rhinos, Playing 11s And Team News For Today's T20 Match at Tribhuvan University Ground 9:15 AM IST September 29 Wednesday

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

SIN vs KHP My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper– Mohammad Rizwan (C)

Batters – Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan

All-rounders – Anwar-Ali, Iftikhar-Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim (VC)

Bowlers – Imran Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain

SIN vs KHP Probable Playing 11s

Sindh: Shan Masood, Sharjeel Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C/wk), Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Rumman Raees, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dhani, Zahid Mahmood.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mohammad Rizwan (C/wk), Israrullah, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Adil Amin, Ahmed Musaddiq, Mohammad Wasim, Asif Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Imran Khan, Arshad Iqbal.

SIN vs KHP SQUADS

Sindh (SIN): Shan Masood, Sharjeel Khan, Ahsan Ali, Khurram Manzoor, Danish Aziz, Hasan Mohsin, Mohammad Taha, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, Anwar Ali, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasnain, Rumman Raees, Shahnawaz Dhani, Zahid Mahmood.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP): Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Rizwan, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Imran, Shaheen Afridi, Ahmed Musaddiq, Fakhar Zaman, Israrullah, Sahibzada Farhan, Adil Amin.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ KHP Dream11 Team/ SIN Dream11 Team/ Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dream11 Team Prediction/ Sindh Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips National T20 Cup/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.