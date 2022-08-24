SIN vs KUW T20 Dream11 Team Prediction, Asia Cup T20 Qualifiers Fantasy Hints

SIN vs KUW T20 Dream11 Team Prediction, Asia Cup T20 Qualifiers Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Singapore vs Kuwait, Playing 11s For Today's Match at 5:30 PM IST August 24, Wednesday

Here is the Asia Cup T20 Qualifiers Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SIN vs KUW Dream11 Team Prediction, SIN vs KUW Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SIN vs KUW Playing 11s Asia Cup T20 Qualifiers Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Singapore vs Kuwait, Fantasy Playing Tips – Asia Cup T20 Qualifiers Series.

TOSS – The toss between Singapore and Kuwait will take place at 5 PM IST

Time – August 24, 5.30 PM IST

Venue – Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman



SIN vs KUW Dream11 Team

Usman Ghani, Meet Bhavsar, Aritra Dutta (C), Ravija Sandaruwan, Surendran Chandramohan, Edson Silva, Shiraz Khan, Aryaman Uchil, Janak Prakash, Vinoth Ravindran (VC), Amjad Mahboob

SIN vs KUW Probable Playing XI

Singapore: Aritra Dutta, Surendran Chandramohan, Rezza Gaznavi, Janak Prakash, Aman Desai (wk), Aryaman Sunil, Avi Dixit, Vinoth Baskaran, Amjad Mahboob (c), Akshay Roopak Puri, Adwitya Bhargava.

Kuwait: Meet Bhavsar, Ravija Sandaruwan, Adnan Idrees, Usman Ghani (wk), Mohammed Aslam (c), Bilal Tahir, Shiraz Khan, Edson Silva, Mohammed Shafeeq M, Sayed Monib, Yasin Patel.