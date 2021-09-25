SIN vs NOR Dream11 Tips And Prediction National T20 Cup

Sindh vs Northern Dream11 Team Prediction National T20 Cup 2021 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's SIN vs NOR at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium: In another high-voltage battle of National T20 Cup 2021, Sindh will take on Northern in the match no. 6 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium – September 25. The National T20 Cup SIN vs NOR match will begin at 8 PM IST. Both Sindh and Northern have kicked off their campaign with a win in their opening match. Sindh beat Southern Punjab in their previous encounter by chasing down a total of 175 runs. Coming to Northern, they opened their account by beating Balochistan on the opening day of the tournament. Both the teams have talented players in the line-ups and will look to continue the winning momentum in the upcoming match. Here is the National T20 Cup Dream11 Guru Tips and SIN vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction, SIN vs NOR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20, Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction – National T20 Cup, SIN vs NOR Dream11 Tips and Prediction, SIN vs NOR Probable XIs National T20 Cup.

TOSS: The National T20 Cup match toss between Sindh and Northern will take place at 7:30 PM (IST) – September 25.

Time: 8 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

SIN vs NOR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sarfaraz Ahmed

Batsmen – Haider Ali (VC), Khurram Manzoor, Asif Ali, Sharjeel Khan

All-rounders – Anwar-Ali (C), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan

Bowlers – Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Zahid Mehmood

SIN vs NOR Probable Playing XIs

Sindh: Sharjeel Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Shan Masood, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C/wk), Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Hasnain, Zahid Mahmood, Hasan Mohsin, Rumman Raees.

Northern: Zeeshan Malik, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan (C), Mohammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim, Rohail Nazir (wk), Haris Rauf, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin, Zaman Khan.

SIN vs NOR SQUADS

Sindh (SIN): Mohammad Hasnain, Abrar Ahmed, Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Taha Khan, Shan Masood, Hasan Mohsin, Shahnawaz Dhani, Rumman Raees, Ahsan-Ali, Danish Aziz, Zahid Mehmood, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Taha Khan, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Anwar Ali.

Northern (NOR): Zeeshan Malik, Umar Amin, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Rohail Nazir (wk), Shadab Khan (C), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Muhammad Musa, Ali Imran, Nasir Nawaz.

