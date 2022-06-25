SIN vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Jharkhand T20 2022 Fantasy Hints

SIN vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Jharkhand T20 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Singhbhum Strickers vs Ranchi Raiders, Playing 11s For Today's Match JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi, 1.00 PM IST June 25, Saturday.

Here is the Jharkhand T20 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SIN vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction, SIN vs RAN Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SIN vs RAN Playing 11s Jharkhand T20 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Singhbhum Strickers vs Ranchi Raiders, Fantasy Playing Tips – BYJU’s Jharkhand T20.

TOSS – The Jharkhand T20 2022 toss between Singhbhum Strickers vs Ranchi Raiders will take place at 12.30 PM IST

Time – June 25, 1 PM IST



Venue: JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi.

SIN vs RAN My Dream 11 Team

Arvind Kumar, Robin Minz, Aryaman Sen (C), Arnav Sinha, Abhishek Yadav, Mohit Kumar, Harsh Rana (VC), Bal Krishna, Sonu Kr-Singh, Ajit Kumar Singh, Sachin Yadav

SIN vs RAN Probable Playing XI

Singhbhum Strickers: Bal Krishna©, Jay Prakash Rajput(wk), Mohit Kumar, Aryaman Sen, Ravi Yadav, Himanshu Gupta, Himanshu Kr, Monu Kumar, Sonu Singh, Aditya Singh, Ashish Kumar Jr

Ranchi Raiders: Arnav Sinha©, Arvind Kumar, Robin Minz(wk), Md Kounain Quraishi, Ayush Kumar B, Harsh Rana, Sachin Yadav, Uttam Kumar, Ajay Sonu T, Abhishek Yadav, Ajit Kumar Singh