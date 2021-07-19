SIN vs RAN Dream11 Tips And Prediction Jharkhand T20

Singhbhum Strikers vs Ranchi Raiders Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's SIN vs RAN at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi: In the high-voltage of BYJU's Jharkhand T20 League 2021 on Monday, Singhbhum Strikers will take on Ranchi Raiders at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi – July 19. The Jharkhand T20 SIN vs RAN match will begin at 9 AM IST. Both these teams have played one match so far and lost their respective games in the T20 competition. Singhbhum Strikers, who played their opening match against Jamshedpur Jugglers. They failed to defend a total of 142 for 7, losing the match via the DLS method. On the other hand, Ranchi Raiders lost their opening match against Bokaro Blasters, as they failed to defend a first-innings total of 138. Here is the Jharkhand T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and SIN vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20, SIN vs RAN Fantasy Cricket Prediction Jharkhand T20, Probable XIs for SIN vs RAN Jharkhand T20 match.

TOSS: The Jharkhand T20 match toss between Singhbhum Strikers vs Ranchi Raiders will take place at 8:30 AM (IST) – July 19.

Time: 9 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

SIN vs RAN My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Pankaj Kumar

Batsmen – Ankit Kumar, Aryaman Sen, Wilfred Beng, Kumar Karan

All-rounders – Supriyo Chakraborty, Aditya Singh (VC), Bal Krishna (C)

Bowlers – Ajay Yadav, Prem Kumar-Singh, Rounak Kumar

SIN vs RAN Probable Playing XIs

Singhbhum Strikers: Wilfred Beng, Kumar Karan, Amardeep Singh, Sumit Kumar (WK), Ankit Kumar, Bal Krishna (C), Satyendra Kumar Prajapati, Vinayak Vikram, Ajay Yadav, Aryaman Lala, Amit Kumar.

Ranchi Raiders: Aryaman Sen, Aditya Singh, Alok Sharma, Pankaj Kumar (WK), Supriyo Chakraborty (C), Prem Kumar Singh, Roni Kumar, Ravi Yadav, Harsh Rana, Manishi, Rounak Kumar.

SIN vs RAN SQUADS

Singhbhum Strikers (SIN): Bal Krishna (C), Sumit Kumar (wk), Wilfred Beng, Amardeep Singh, Kumar Karan, Ankit Kumar, Ajay Yadav, Aryaman Lala, Vinayak Vikram, Amit Kumar, Satyendra Kumar Prajapati, Sharandeep Singh, Harshit Namdev, Pratik Bhakat.

Ranchi Raiders (RAN): Aryaman Sen, Ravi Yadav, Sachin Tiwary, Supriyo Chakraborty, Manishi, Prem Kumar Singh, Rishav Raj, Rounak Kumar, Umar Mallick, Aditya Singh, Harsha Rana, Roni Kumar, M Naveen, Pankaj Kumar.

