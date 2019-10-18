Dream11 Prediction and Tips

SIN vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain and Vice Captain For Today Match 1, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Between Singapore vs Scotland at Dublin 11:30 PM IST: Dubai will be the venue for the The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 Group A match and the first match is between Singapore and Scotland. SIN vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today Match 1, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Between Singapore vs Scotland. Also Check Scotland Dream 11 Team Player List, Singapore Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips. Scotland are the overwhelming favorites and your captaincy pick should from George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer, Tim David, Hamza Tahir, Calum MacLeod and Ollie Hairs.

SIN vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction

Manpreet Singh, Kyle Coetzer (CAPTAIN), George Munsey, Calum MacLeod, Surendran Chandramohan, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Tim David (VICE CAPTAIN), Mark Watt, Hamza Tahir, Amjad Mahboob

SIN vs SCO Predicted 11

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (C), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Ollie Hairs, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross (WK), Alasdair Evans, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir

Singapore: Rohan Rangarajan, Surendran Chandramohan, Tim David, Aritra Dutta, Manpreet Singh (WK), Janak Prakash, Navin Param, Sidhant Singh, Amjad Mahboob (C), Vinoth Baskaran, Selladore Vijayakumar

SQUADS:

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (C), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Ollie Hairs, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross (WK), Alasdair Evans, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Adrian Neill, Tom Sole/Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Josh Davey, Tom Sole

Singapore: Rohan Rangarajan, Surendran Chandramohan, Tim David, Aritra Dutta, Manpreet Singh (WK), Janak Prakash, Navin Param, Sidhant Singh, Amjad Mahboob (C), Vinoth Baskaran, Selladore Vijayakumar, Avi Dixit, Anantha Krishna, Aryaman Sunil, Rezza Gaznavi.

