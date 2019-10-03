SIN vs ZIM Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Singapore vs Zimbabwe, Singapore Twenty20 Tri-Series 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match SIN vs ZIM: Zimbabwe, Nepal and Singapore will battle for the T20 Tri-Series. A total of six matches will be played with all three teams competing against each other twice. The tournament concludes on October 3 and the team with the most points will be declared the winner

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for SIN vs ZIM

My Dream11 Team

Brian Chari, Surendran Chandramohan, Manpreet Singh, Regis Chakabva, Timothy David (vice-captain), Rohan Rangarajan, Janak Prakash, Sean Williams (captain), Vinoth Baskaran, Wellington Masakadza, Neville Madziva

The match starts at 5:00 pm IST

SIN vs ZIM Predicted 11

Singapore (Probable XI): Rohan Rangarajan, Surendran Chandramohan, Timothy David, Manpreet Singh (WK), Navin Param, Janak Prakash, Aryaman Sunil, Anantha Krishna, Amjad Mahboob (C), Vinoth Baskaran, Selladore Vijayakumar

Zimbabwe (Probable XI): Brian Chari, Regis Chakabva, Timycen Maruma, Peter Moor, Sean Williams (C), Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Ryan Burl, Richmond Mutumbami, Wellington Masakadza, Neville Madziva, Tendai Chatara

SQUADS:

ZIMBABWE (FROM): Brian Chari, Regis Chakabva, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Sean Williams(c), Timycen Maruma, Ryan Burl, Richmond Mutumbami(w), Tony Munyonga, Neville Madziva, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Peter Moor, William Mashinge, Richard Ngarava, Daniel Jakiel, Craig Ervine

SINGAPORE (FROM): Rohan Rangarajan, Surendran Chandramohan, Tim David(c), Manpreet Singh(w), Janak Prakash, Selladore Vijayakumar, Navin Param, Anantha Krishna, Aryaman Sunil, Vinoth Baskaran, Sidhant Singh, Aahan Gopinath Achar, Avi Dixit, Amjad Mahboob, Aritra Dutta, Rezza Gaznavi, Arjun Mutreja, Utsav Rakshit

Check Dream11 Prediction / Singapore Dream11 Team / Zimbabwe Dream11 Team / SIN vs ZIM Dream 11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more