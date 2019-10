Dream11 Prediction

Team Sindh vs Southern Punjab Match 13 National T20 Cup 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Pakistan T20 Cup Match 13 SIN vs SOP at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad:

The 13th match of the Pakistan T20 Cup will be played between Sindh and Southern Punjab at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad. The fixture is a do-or-die game for both teams with a chance of making it to the semi-finals at stake. Southern Punjab have won only one game of their first three matches while Sindh have won two of their first three matches.

Dream11 Sindh vs Southern Punjab Match Details

Time: The match between Sindh vs Southern Punjab starts at 6:00 PM IST.

Toss: 5.30 PM (IST).

Venue: Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

SIN vs SOP My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Umer Siddique

Batsmen – Ahsan Ali (vice-captain), Khurram Manzoor, Shan Masood, Saad Ali

All-Rounders – Anwar Ali, Mohammad Hafeez (captain), Shoaib Malik

Bowlers – Mohammad Hasnain, Mirza Ahsan Jameel, Wahab Riaz

My Dream11 Team

Umer Siddique, Ahsan Ali (vice-captain), Khurram Manzoor, Shan Masood, Saad Ali, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Hafeez (captain), Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hasnain, Mirza Ahsan Jameel, Wahab Riaz

SIN vs SOP Predicted 11s

Sindh (Probable XI): Abid Ali, Khurram Manzoor, Ahsan Ali, Saad Ali, Asad Shafiq (captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Anwar Ali, Kashif Bhatti, Mirza Ahsan Jameel, Mohammad Hasnain, Sohail Khan

Southern Punjab (Probable XI): Shan Masood (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Umer Siddique (wicketkeeper), Sohaib Maqsood, Saif Badar, Shoaib Malik, Amir Yamin, Mohammad Irfan, Wahab Riaz, Bilawal Bhatti, Zahid Mahmood

SQUADS:

Sindh Squad: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Asad Shafiq (vice-captain), Abid Ali, Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Fawad Alam, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mirza Ahsan Jameel, Mohammad Hasnain, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saad Ali, Saud Shakeel, Sohail Khan and Waleed Ahmed

Southern Punjab: Shan Masood (C), Mohammad Hafeez, Umer Siddique (WK), Sohaib Maqsood, Saif Badar, Shoaib Malik, Amir Yamin, Mohammad Irfan, Wahab Riaz, Bilawal Bhatti, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Abbas, Agha Salman, Sami Aslam, Mohammad Irfan (LLS), Umaid Asif, Rahat Ali.

