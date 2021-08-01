Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed ace badminton player P V Sindhu as India’s pride after she won bronze in the Tokyo Olympics. He tweeted, “We are all elated by the stellar performance by P V Sindhu. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India’s pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians.”Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu, Men's Hockey Team Win; Make it Historic Sunday For India

The reigning world champion became only the second Indian and the country's first woman to win two Olympic medals, securing a bronze after a straight-game win over world No. 9 He Bing Jiao of China in the badminton women's singles third-place play-off.

She had secured a silver in the 2016 Rio Games. Wrestler Sushil Kumar is the first and only other Indian to win two Olympic medals, following up his bronze at 2008 Beijing with a silver at the 2012 London edition.