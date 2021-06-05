Formula One’s Singapore Grand Prix has been called off this year due to coronavirus restrictions, local organiser Singapore GP Pte Ltd have confirmed. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Class 12 Board Exams 2021: TN HSC Exam Cancelled Due to COVID Pandemic

"To cancel the event for a second year is an incredibly difficult decision, but a necessary one in light of the prevailing restrictions for live events in Singapore." said Colin Syn, deputy chairperson of Singapore GP Pte Ltd.

The race was scheduled to take place on October 3. But organisers said they had no choice given the "unpredictable Covid-19 situation". They argued that the decision to cancel puts priority on the health of fans, the public and all participants, reports DPA.

“We would not be able to deliver a full event experience [that] fans have come to expect over the years while safeguarding the health of our fans, contractors, volunteers and staff. Ultimately, we have to be responsible, cautious and prudent as safety is our number one concern,” said Syn.

Large parts of South-east Asia, which had handled the pandemic well in its first year, are suddenly seeing a spike in case counts, prompting shutdowns across the region and forcing many plans to be changed. Singapore has also not been spared. While tickets for the 2021 event had not yet been made available, those who had deferred 2020 tickets to 2021 will be contacted for reimbursement.

Formula One reportedly already has options to fill the Singapore slot, but no decision has been taken yet. Recently, the race in Canada was cancelled. Its replacement in Turkey was also called off.