Britain is mourning the passing away of 100-year-old Sir Captain Tom Moore who passed away on Tuesday after contracting coronavirus. Moore, a second world war veteran, caught global attention when he raised £39m for National Health Service (NHS) charities by walking 100 laps of his Marston Moretaine garden during the first coronavirus-forced lockdown in Britain last year.
In a statement on Tuesday, his two daughters confirmed the sad news. "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Capt Sir Tom Moore. We are so grateful that we were with him during the last hours of his life; Hannah, Benjie and Georgia by his bedside and Lucy on FaceTime. We spent hours chatting to him, reminiscing about our childhood and our wonderful mother. We shared laughter and tears together," the statement read.
Moore tested positive for coronavirus last week and was not able to be vaccinated as he was receiving other medication for pneumonia. The sporting world is mourning the passing away of a 'national hero'.
Former England footballer David Beckham paid rich tributes to Moore whom he credited for providing the world with a hope through his action last year. “Today we have lost a true hero, Captain Sir Tom Moore. What he achieved for our NHS will never be forgotten. Tom, you were truly the very best of British. When our country and our world was struggling you gave us hope, put a smile on our faces and made us believe that tomorrow would be a good day. Rest in Peace Sir Tom,” Beckham, who visited Moore last year, wrote on Instagram.
Moore was widely praised for lifting Britain’s mood and his words “Tomorrow will be a good day” became a popular trend on social media.