Britain is mourning the passing away of 100-year-old Sir Captain Tom Moore who passed away on Tuesday after contracting coronavirus. Moore, a second world war veteran, caught global attention when he raised £39m for National Health Service (NHS) charities by walking 100 laps of his Marston Moretaine garden during the first coronavirus-forced lockdown in Britain last year. Also Read - 'We Don’t Need an Outsider' - Former India Cricketer Pragyan Ojha Reacts After Rihanna's Tweet on India Farmer Protests

In a statement on Tuesday, his two daughters confirmed the sad news. “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Capt Sir Tom Moore. We are so grateful that we were with him during the last hours of his life; Hannah, Benjie and Georgia by his bedside and Lucy on FaceTime. We spent hours chatting to him, reminiscing about our childhood and our wonderful mother. We shared laughter and tears together,” the statement read. Also Read - Twitter Reactions: Manchester United's 9-0 Thrashing of Southampton Triggers Hilarious Meme Fest

Moore tested positive for coronavirus last week and was not able to be vaccinated as he was receiving other medication for pneumonia. The sporting world is mourning the passing away of a ‘national hero’. Also Read - India vs England 2021: How Joe Root's Men Play Ravichandran Ashwin Will Decide Outcome of Series, Says Monty Panesar

Former England footballer David Beckham paid rich tributes to Moore whom he credited for providing the world with a hope through his action last year. “Today we have lost a true hero, Captain Sir Tom Moore. What he achieved for our NHS will never be forgotten. Tom, you were truly the very best of British. When our country and our world was struggling you gave us hope, put a smile on our faces and made us believe that tomorrow would be a good day. Rest in Peace Sir Tom,” Beckham, who visited Moore last year, wrote on Instagram.

Here’s how others reacted:

Gareth Southgate pays tribute to the inspirational @captaintommoore ❤️ — England (@England) February 2, 2021

Very sad to hear this news as he was an inspirational man who did so much for others. My thoughts are with his family and friends. https://t.co/S3pW4DxjIp — Harry Kane (@HKane) February 2, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

The great Captain Sir Tom Moore ♥️ pic.twitter.com/H47VciHR8W — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) February 2, 2021

A man who did so much for all of us. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in peace, Captain Sir Tom. https://t.co/biZA1LHWKC — Team GB (@TeamGB) February 2, 2021

How terribly sad: Captain Sir Tom Moore has passed away. What an extraordinary life, with the most wonderful finale over the last year. A National treasure and a hero. RIP. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 2, 2021

Tonight, Wembley Stadium joins the nation in remembering and celebrating the life and achievements of @captaintommoore. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/okw1bPDWuH — Wembley Stadium (@wembleystadium) February 2, 2021

With sadness one of the coolest and most inspiring characters has passed away. A man who showed the world what you can do no matter the age or difficulty. It was a pleasure to share some good laughs with you, I’ll remember them. To an inspiration. Rest in peace Captain Sir Tom. pic.twitter.com/zVK2uG46LM — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) February 2, 2021

Moore was widely praised for lifting Britain’s mood and his words “Tomorrow will be a good day” became a popular trend on social media.