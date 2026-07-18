Sir Garfield Sobers dies at 89: BCCI, ECB and prominent Indian players pay tribute to legendary West Indies all-rounder

England Cricket remembered Sobers as one of the greatest players to ever play the sport, saying he would remain forever in the hearts of the cricket community

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File photo of Sir Garfield Sobers. (Credits: X)

The cricket world came together to pay tribute to Sir Garfield Sobers after the legendary West Indies all-rounder passed away on Friday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India, Cricket West Indies, England Cricket, and several former Indian cricketers, including Harbhajan Singh, Ishant Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane, remembered one of the greatest players the game has ever seen.

Sir Garfield Sobers is widely regarded as the finest all-rounder in cricket history. His remarkable achievements with both bat and ball made him one of the sport’s biggest icons. Among his many records, he will always be remembered as the first player to hit six sixes in a single over in first-class cricket. The historic feat came in 1968 while playing for Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan at St Helen’s Ground in Swansea.

Read more: West Indies cricket legend Gary Sobers dies at age of 89

The BCCI expressed its condolences through a post on X, describing Sobers as one of cricket’s all-time greats. The board praised his contribution to the sport and said his achievements would continue to inspire generations of cricketers across the world. The tribute also included a video showing Sobers interacting with Indian stars, including former captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

“The BCCI mourns the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers, a true icon of the game and one of cricket’s greatest-ever all-rounders. His extraordinary achievements, lasting influence on Caribbean cricket, and immeasurable contribution to the global game have left an enduring legacy,” the board said.

Cricket West Indies also honoured the legendary all-rounder with an emotional message on social media. “A great innings has come to an end. In our hearts, now and forever, Sir Garfield Sobers,” the board wrote in its Instagram story.

Born in Barbados, Sobers made his first-class debut at the age of 16 in 1953 before earning his West Indies Test cap a year later. His career reached another milestone in 1958 when he scored an unbeaten 365 against Pakistan, setting a new world record for the highest individual score in Test cricket. The record stood for 36 years before fellow Barbadian Brian Lara surpassed it in 1994.

Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma said Sobers was a true giant of the game whose legacy would continue to inspire cricketers around the world. Ajinkya Rahane also offered his condolences, describing him as a cricketing great whose influence would live on for generations.

England Cricket remembered Sobers as one of the greatest players to ever play the sport, saying he would remain forever in the hearts of the cricket community.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh also paid a heartfelt tribute, calling Sobers “the very definition of greatness.” He praised the West Indies legend not only for his extraordinary talent but also for his humility, adding that his legacy would continue to live in the hearts of cricket lovers across the world.