India all-rounder Hardik Pandya who is recovering from a lower back injury was seen going through a rigorous strength-building exercise session on Friday. Pandya took to his social media handle and posted the video of his workout.

“Pilates to help me with my recovery.. Doing everything I can and more to get out there stronger and better than before. Thank you for all your encouraging wishes #TrustTheProcess,” Hardik tweeted.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah decided to have some fun with his teammate and tweeted, “Sir you sound like a pressure cooker.”

Bumrah as well is recovering from a stress fracture on his lower back that has kept him out of action. Both the cricketers are not a part of the current Indian squad who are hosting Bangladesh at home.

Meanwhile, India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs to win the first Test at Indore. With the win, India maintained their top spot and an unbeaten run in the ongoing World Test Championship.

Mohammed Shami picked up four wickets and was India’s best bowler in the Test. Shami picked up 4/31, helping India dismiss Bangladesh for 213 in their second innings. Mushfiqur Rahim waged a lone battle with a half-century but lack of support from the other end meant India needed only 13 overs after tea to wind things up.

India declared on their overnight score of 493/6, ahead of Bangladesh by 343 runs and in reply, the visitors got off to an abysmal start. Fast bowlers Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami dented Bangladesh with early strikes to leave them struggling at 60 for 4.