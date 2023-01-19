Top Recommended Stories
SIT vs STK Dream11 Team Prediction, TNCA Future Talents T20 Match 6: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Sir Theayagaraya vs SRMIST Kattankulathur T20 at Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai 12.30 PM IST Jan 19, Thu
TOSS: The TNCA future talents – T20 match toss between Sir Theayagaraya and SRMIST Kattankulathur, will take place at 12 PM IST – on January 19
Time: 12:30 PM IST.
Venue: Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai.
SIT vs STK Dream11 Team
Wicket-keeper: M Sathish, R Arvindh
Batters: G Shyam, M Vallarasu(vc), A Akash
All-rounders: C Sudharsan, P Kumar, R Praveen(c)
Bowlers: K Sivakumar, G Raj, J Hariharan
SIT vs STK Probable Playing XIs
SIT: M Sathish (wk), M Vinayagam, M Vallarasu, A Akash-I, R Thirupathy, C Sudarsan, G Danush, P Krishankumar, K Sivakumar, J Hariharan, N Karthikeyan
STK: R Arvindh-R (wk), K Jain, G Shyam, S Mishra, V Iyer, P Kumar, R Praveen, B Verma, G Raj, K Kumar S, R Adithyan Ram
