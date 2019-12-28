Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom (51kg) defeated Nikhat Zareen by virtue of a split verdict trial bout to make the Indian team for next year’s Olympic qualifiers in China.

The match which was decorated with very minimal clear punches, Mary Kom prevailed 9-1 to make the squad.

Mary Kom defeated Nikhat Zareen to book her spot in the Olympic qualifiers. She doesn’t shake Zareen’s hand after the fight 😬😬pic.twitter.com/BiVAw9PCSd — MMA India (@MMAIndiaShow) December 28, 2019

In other results, two-time world silver-medallist Sonia Lather (57kg) was upstaged by a swift-moving Sakshi Chaudhary. Lather, also an Asian medallist, couldn’t cope with Chaudhury’s relentless attack.

In the 60kg category, former world champion L Sarita Devi lost to national champion Simranjit Kaur. It was once again a battle of pace as Kaur outwitted Sarita with her precise hitting and quick reflexes.

Zareen had kicked up a storm a few weeks ago by demanding a trial against iconic six-time world champion MC Mary Kom after the Boxing Federation of India’s flip-flop on the selection policy for the Olympic Qualifiers.

Mary Kom had maintained that she would abide by the selection policy laid down by the BFI, which ultimately decided to have trials. This was after BFI President Ajay Singh triggered the storm by announcing at a felicitation ceremony that Mary Kom would be selected for the Olympic qualifiers without any trial due to her consistent international performances.

An irate Zareen then demanded a “fair chance” against the celebrated Manipuri, who is also a Rajya Sabha member.