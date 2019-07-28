MC Mary Kom claimed the gold medal in 23rd President’s Cup as she defeated her opponent in a one-sided final of 51 kg in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia on Saturday. The six-time world champion pugilist thrashed Australian April Franks 5-0.

The gold medal in Indonesia comes after her gold in India Open boxing tournament in May. However, the 36-year-old Olympic bronze medalist had skipped the Asian Championship to take time for her preparation for the Olympic qualifiers.

After clinching the gold medal without sweating much in the ring, she tweeted a video of her on the podium. Her tweet read, “Gold medal for me and for my country at #PresidentCup Indonesia. Winning means you’re willing to go longer, work harder & give more effort than anyone else.”

She also thanked her coaches and the supporting staffs of the Boxing Federation of India. The Manipuri boxer also took the chance to express her gratitude towards the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju as she wrote, “I sincerely thanks to all my Coaches and support staffs of @BFI_official, @KirenRijiju, @Media_SAI.”

Gold medal for me and for my country at #PresidentCup Indonesia. Winning means you’re willing to go longer,work harder & give more effort than anyone else. I sincerely thanks to all my Coaches and support staffs of @BFI_official @KirenRijiju @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/R9qxWVgw81 — Mary Kom (@MangteC) July 28, 2019

Despite missing out the Asian Championship, she participated in the Indonesian tournament to get the much needed professional bouts ahead of the World Championships. Mary Kom had claimed her sixth world title in Delhi last year and would be looking for her seventh and to secure her place for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the upcoming World Boxing Championships for women in Yekaterinburg, Russia. It will be held from September 7 to 21.