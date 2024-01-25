By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Six-Time World Champion MC Mary Kom Hangs Boxing Gloves, Draws Curtains To Illustrious Career
Mary Kom’s decision to retire from boxing comes after International Boxing Association's (IBA) ruling of athletes to fight till 40 at top level.
Dibrugarh: Six-time World Champion MC Mary Kom has been forced to draw curtains to her illustrious career as the International Boxing Association’s (IBA) rules only allows boxers (male or female) to fight till the age of 40 at top level. Mary Kom is currently 41.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.