Six-Time World Champion MC Mary Kom Hangs Boxing Gloves, Draws Curtains To Illustrious Career

Mary Kom’s decision to retire from boxing comes after International Boxing Association's (IBA) ruling of athletes to fight till 40 at top level.

Mary Kom is a six-time boxing world champion.

Dibrugarh: Six-time World Champion MC Mary Kom has been forced to draw curtains to her illustrious career as the International Boxing Association’s (IBA) rules only allows boxers (male or female) to fight till the age of 40 at top level. Mary Kom is currently 41.

