Home

Sports

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction, BBL 2024, Final: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat, SCG Sydney, 2:10 PM IST

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction, BBL 2024, Final: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat, SCG Sydney, 2:10 PM IST

Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Latest News, SIX vs HEA, Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Dream11, Brisbane Heat Dream11, SIX vs HEA Dream11, SIX vs HEA Dream11 team, Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Fantasy team, Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat in BBL, Big Bash League, BBL.

SIX vs HEA Dream11 (credit: Twitter)

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction, BBL 2024, Final: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat, SCG Sydney, 2:10 PM IST: Ben Dwarshuis-led Sydney Sixers is set to compete against Nathan McSweeney’s Brisbane Heat in the final of the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), on January 23. Sixers will have the opportunity to win the title for the fourth time and Heats would like to extend their title tally to two.

Trending Now

Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Latest News, SIX vs HEA, Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Dream11, Brisbane Heat Dream11, SIX vs HEA Dream11, SIX vs HEA Dream11 team, Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Fantasy team, Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat in BBL, Big Bash League, BBL.

You may like to read

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Josh Philippe

Batters: D Hughes, N McSweeney, Josh Brown

All-rounders: Moises Henriques, M Neser, Phil Walter, Jack Edwards, Hayden Kerr

Bowlers: Ben Dwarshuis, S Johnson

SIX vs HEA Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers: Daniel Hughes, Jack Edwards, Josh Philippe (wk), Moises Henriques, Jordan Silk, Joel Davies, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis (c), Todd Murphy, Steve OKeefe

Brisbane Heat: Josh Brown, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Matt Renshaw, Nathan McSweeney (c), Max Bryant, Charlie Wakim, Paul Walter, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann

Squads

Sydney Sixers: Daniel Hughes, Jack Edwards, Josh Philippe(w), Moises Henriques, Jordan Silk, Joel Davies, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis(c), Todd Murphy, Steve OKeefe, Jackson Bird, Izharulhaq Naveed, Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Perry

Brisbane Heat: Josh Brown, Jimmy Peirson(w), Nathan McSweeney(c), Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Paul Walter, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Jordan Buckingham, Charlie Wakim, Jack Wildermuth, Lachlan Hearne, Hugo Burdon

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.