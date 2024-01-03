Home

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction, BBL, Match 24: Cricket Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today's Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat, Coff's Harbour, 12:35 PM IST







Wicketkeeper: J Philippe, S Billings

Batters: C Munro, J Vince

All-rounders: P Walter, J Edwards, M Henriques, M Neser

Bowlers: B Dwarshuis, X Bartlett, M Swepson

Probable Playing XIs

SIX: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Todd Murphy

HEA: Colin Munro (c), Josh Brown, Nathan McSweeney, Sam Billings (wk), Matt Renshaw, Paul Walter, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Swepson

Squads:

Sydney Sixers Squad: Josh Philippe(w), James Vince, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques(c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Todd Murphy, Tom Curran, Hayden Kerr, Steve OKeefe, Mitchell Perry

Brisbane Heat Squad: Josh Brown, Colin Munro(c), Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Sam Billings(w), Paul Walter, Xavier Bartlett, Michael Neser, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Max Bryant, Jordan Buckingham, Jimmy Peirson, Hugo Burdon

