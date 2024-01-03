By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction, BBL, Match 2.4: Cricket Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat, Coff’s Harbour, 12:35 PM IST
Wicketkeeper: J Philippe, S Billings
Batters: C Munro, J Vince
All-rounders: P Walter, J Edwards, M Henriques, M Neser
Bowlers: B Dwarshuis, X Bartlett, M Swepson
Probable Playing XIs
SIX: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Todd Murphy
HEA: Colin Munro (c), Josh Brown, Nathan McSweeney, Sam Billings (wk), Matt Renshaw, Paul Walter, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Swepson
Squads:
Sydney Sixers Squad: Josh Philippe(w), James Vince, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques(c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Todd Murphy, Tom Curran, Hayden Kerr, Steve OKeefe, Mitchell Perry
Brisbane Heat Squad: Josh Brown, Colin Munro(c), Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Sam Billings(w), Paul Walter, Xavier Bartlett, Michael Neser, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Max Bryant, Jordan Buckingham, Jimmy Peirson, Hugo Burdon
