SIX vs HEA Dream11 Tips And Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's SIX vs HEA at Carrara Oval, Queensland: In another exciting encounter of KFC Big Bash League – T20 2020, defending champions Sydney Sixers will take on Brisbane Heat at the Carrara Oval, Queensland Sunday – January 10. The Big Bash League – T20 Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat match will begin at 1.45 PM IST. Defending champions Sixers have been fairly impressive in BBL 2021 and have five wins from eight games. Josh Philippe leading the way with the bat for Sixers. With their middle order also chipping in with valuable contributions, Sydney team looks on course for another successful campaign. Brisbane Heat, meanwhile, are on a run of three consecutive wins with Chris Lynn and the bowlers delivering the goods consistently. With the addition of Joe Denly in the top order, the Heat look formidable.

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat will take place at 1.15 PM IST – January 10.

Time: 1.45 PM IST.

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland.

SIX vs HEA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Josh Philippe (VC)

Batsmen: Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Jordan Silk, James Vince

All-rounders: Jack Wildermuth, Daniel Christian (C), Carlos Brathwaite

Bowlers: Steve O’Keefe, Mark Steketee, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

SIX vs HEA Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (WK), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (C), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Jake Ball, Steve O’Keefe, Ben Manenti.

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Joe Denly, Chris Lynn (C), Jack Wildermuth, Joe Burns, Lewis Gregory, Jimmy Peirson (wk), James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

SIX vs HEA SQUADS

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (C), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Steve OKeefe, Jackson Bird, Jake Ball, Lloyd Pope, Justin Avendano, Nicholas Bertus, Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Thomas Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu.

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Chris Lynn (C), Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Lewis Gregory, Jimmy Peirson (wk), James Bazley, Jack Wildermuth, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ben Laughlin, Lachlan Pfeffer, Tom Cooper, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Simon Milenko, Jack Wood.

