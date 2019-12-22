Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Prediction Big Bash League – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 9 SIX vs HEA: The 2019–20 Big Bash League season or BBL|09 is the ninth season of the BBL, the professional men’s Twenty20 domestic cricket competition in Australia. The tournament started on 17 December 2019 and will conclude on 8 February 2020.

The length of the season has been shortened compared to that from the last year while the number of matches would be increased from 59 to 61 from the previous season. The knock-outs have been revamped into a play-off system where the top two teams in the league will get a second chance to make it to the final even if they lose the first match in the play-offs. The play-off matches have all been given unique monikers, namely The Eliminator, The Qualifier, The Knock-Out, The Challenger followed by The Final. Melbourne Renegades are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat will take place at 1:10 PM (IST).

Time: 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

My Dream11 Team

Max Bryant (captain), Daniel Hughes (vice-captain), Josh Philippe, Sam Heazlett, Tom Curran, Matt Renshaw, Moises Henriques, Ben Laughlin, Josh Lalor, Ben Dwarshuis, Mark Steketee

SIX vs HEA Squads

Sydney Sixers: Daniel Hughes, Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Moises Henriques (captain), Jordan Silk, Hayden Kerr, Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Jackson Bird, Mickey Edwards, Steve O’Keefe

Brisbane Heat: Tom Banton, Max Bryant, Chris Lynn (captain), Matt Renshaw, Ben Cutting, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Josh Lalor, Mitchell Swepson, Ben Laughlin, Zahir Khan, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mark Steketee

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SIX Dream11 Team/ HEA Dream11 Team/ Sydney Sixers Dream11 Team/ Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more