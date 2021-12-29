SIX vs HEA Dream11 Team Predictions Big Bash League T20

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SIX vs HEA at Sydney Cricket Ground: The T20 action continues in the second-most followed T20 league in the world – Big Bash League T20 – in the match no. 25 of BBL tournament, Brisbane Heat will take on Sydney Sixers at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday. The Big Bash League T20 SIX vs HEA match will start at 12:35 PM IST – December 29. Sydney Sixers are in exceptional form as they won three successive matches on the trot. With five wins and a loss, Sixers have positioned themselves at the second spot in the BBL T20 standings with 18 points. Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, fell short of the target by 20 runs on their home turf against Melbourne Stars on Monday. With two wins and four losses, they are at the 6th spot in the BBL T20 points table with 9 points. Here is the Big Bash League T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SIX vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, SIX vs HEA Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SIX vs HEA Probable XIs Big Bash League T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League T20.

TOSS: The Big Bash League T20 toss between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers will take place at 12 PM IST – December 29.

Time: 12:35 PM IST.

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground.

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network, SONYLIV app.

SIX vs HEA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Ben Duckett (C), Josh Philippe (VC)

Batters – Chris Lynn, James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Sam Heazlett

All-rounders – Moises Henriques, James Bazley

Bowlers – Sean Abbott, Mark Steketee, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

SIX vs HEA Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (C), Dan Christian, Jordan Silk, Shadab Khan, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Lloyd Pope.

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Chris Lynn, Tom Cooper, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson (C/wk), James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Liam Guthrie.

SIX vs HEA Squads

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (Captain), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Lloyd Pope, Mickey Edwards, Shadab Khan, Todd Murphy, Jack Edwards, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Nick Winter.

Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson (wk/Captain), James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Matthew Kuhnemann, Liam Guthrie, Matthew Willans, Nathan McSweeney, Tom Banton, Mitchell Swepson.

