SIX vs HUR Dream11 Tips And Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's SIX vs HUR at Melbourne Cricket Ground: In another thrilling encounter of KFC Big Bash League – T20 2020, defending champions Sydney Sixers will take on Hobart Hurricanes at the Melbourne Cricket Ground Sunday – January 24. The Big Bash League – T20 Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes match will begin at 1:45 PM IST. The defeat against Perth Scorchers have reduced Hobart Hurricanes' chances of making it to the playoffs significantly, but two consecutive should be enough to get them in the top 5. Currently sitting seventh, the Hurricanes have won six of their 12 games. On the other hand, Sixers have been almost flawless and have won eight of their 12 games. They are sitting at the first position – a place they wouldn't want to let go of. Here is the KFC Big Bash League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and SIX vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, SIX vs HUR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SIX vs HUR Probable XIs Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League – T20.

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes will take place at 1.15 PM IST – January 24.

Time: 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground.

SIX vs HUR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott

Batsmen: Dawid Malan, Peter Handscomb, Moises Henriques (VC)

All-rounders: D’Arcy Short, Carlos Brathwaite, Daniel Christian (C)

Bowlers: Scott Boland, Nathan Ellis, Ben Dwarshius

SIX vs HUR Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (C), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Jake Ball.

Hobart Hurricanes: D Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (C), Ben McDermott (wk), Dawid Malan, Peter Handscomb, Will Jacks, Nathan Ellis, Nick Winter, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane.

SIX vs HUR SQUADS

Hobart Hurricanes: D Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (C), Ben McDermott (wk), Dawid Malan, Peter Handscomb, Will Jacks, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane, David Moody, Mitchell Owen, Tim Paine, Wil Parker, Nick Winter, Macalister Wright.

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (C), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve OKeefe, Gurinder Sandhu, Justin Avendano, Nicholas Bertus, Jackson Bird, Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Lloyd Pope, Thomas Rogers.

