SIX vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

SIX vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades, Playing 11s For Today's Match Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 1:45 PM IST December 8, Thursday
Here is the Dream 11 of SIX vs REN KFC Big Bash League 2023 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SIX vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, SIX vs REN Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SIX vs REN Playing 11s KFC Big Bash League 2023 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League 2023 Series.
SIX vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2023 Fantasy Hints
TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League 2023 match toss between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Renegades will take place at 1:15 PM IST
Time: 8th December 2023, 1:45 PM IST
Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.
SIX vs REN Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock
Batters: Steve Smith, James Vince, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh
All-rounders: Moises Henriques, Nic Maddinson, Tom Curran, Hayden Kerr
Bowlers: Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa
SIX vs REN Probable Playing XIs
Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Steven Smith, M Henriques, Jordan Silk, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Tom Curran, James Vince, D Hughes, Steve O’ Keefe
Melbourne Renegades: Quinton de Kock (wk), Nic Maddinson, W Sutherland, Adam Zampa, Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Jonathan Wells, Kane Richardson, Joe Clerk, Peter Siddle, Mujeeb ur Rahman
Squads:
Sydney Sixers: James Vince, Josh Philippe (wk), Steven Smith, Jack Edwards, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Hayden Kerr, Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Todd Murphy, Izharulhaq Naveed, Joel Davies, Mitchell Perry, Jordan Silk, Daniel Hughes, Steve OKeefe
Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch, Joe Clarke (wk), Jonathan Wells, Nic Maddinson (c), Mackenzie Harvey, Jordan Cox, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Fergus O Neill, Harry Dixon, Jake Fraser-McGurk
