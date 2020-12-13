SIX vs REN Dream11 Tips And Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's SIX vs REN at Bellerive Oval, Hobart: In another thrilling encounter of KFC Big Bash League – T20 2020, defending champions Sydney Sixers will take on Melbourne Renegades at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart Sunday – December 13. The Big Bash League – T20 Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades match will begin at 1.45 PM IST. The Sixers are coming off a defeat against the Hobart Hurricanes in the opening game of the season. They generally failed to restrict the Hurricanes after a strong start and further failed to chase down the total. James Vince showed some form with the bat which is a very good sign for them. On the other hand, Melbourne Renegades registered a big win against the Scorchers on Saturday. Their bowling has been top-notch and successfully restricted the opposition within 130 only. However, their Batting order depends a lot on the top three which makes Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh play a bit under pressure. Here is the KFC Big Bash League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and SIX vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, SIX vs REN Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SIX vs REN Probable XIs Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League – T20.

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades will take place at 1.15 PM IST – December 13.

Time: 1.45 PM IST.

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

SIX vs REN My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Josh Philippe, Sam Harper

Batsmen: Shaun Marsh (C), Aaron Finch, James Vince, Jack Edwards

All-rounders: Carlos Brathwaite, Dan Christian

Bowlers: Kane Richardson (VC), Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Lalor

SIX vs REN Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (C), Jordan Silk, Carlos Brathwaite, Daniel Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Stephen O’Keefe, Gurinder Sandhu, Ben Manenti.

Melbourne Renegades: Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch (C), Sam Harper (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Beau Webster, Benny Howell, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor, Peter Hatzoglou.

SIX vs REN SQUADS

Melbourne Renegades: Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch (C), Sam Harper (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Beau Webster, Benny Howell, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor, Peter Hatzoglou, Jon Holland, James Pattinson, Mohammad Nabi, Imran Tahir, Cameron Boyce, Imad Wasim, Will Sutherland, Zak Evans, Mackenzie Harvey, Noor Ahmad, Mitchell Perry, Brody Couch.

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (C), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve OKeefe, Ben Manenti, Gurinder Sandhu, Jackson Bird, Jake Ball, Lloyd Pope, Thomas Rogers, Justin Avendano, Nicholas Bertus, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Hayden Kerr, Mickey Edwards.

