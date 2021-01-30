Dream11 Prediction

SIX vs SCO, Fantasy Cricket Tips Big Bash League – T20 Qualifier: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers T20 at Manuka Oval 1:45 PM IST January 30 Saturday:

The Sixers will take on the Scorchers on Saturday in the Qualifier of the ongoing Big Bash League. It is expected to be a cracker as both sides are well-matched. The Sixers – who finished at the top of the table with nine wins – will start favourites in the Qualifier.

Here is the KFC Big Bash League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and SIX vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, SIX vs SCO Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SIX vs SCO Probable XIs Big Bash League – T20.

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers will take place at 1.15 PM IST – January 29.

Time: 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: The Manuka Oval

SIX vs SCO My Dream11 Team

Josh Philippe, Colin Munro, Dan Hughes, Ashton Turner, James Vince, Dan Christian, Liam Livingstone, Andrew Tye, Ben Dwarshuis, Fawad Ahmed and Sean Abbott.

Captain: Liam Livingstone. Vice-Captain: Josh Philippe.

Likely XI

Sydney Sixers

Josh Philippe (WK), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (C), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Steve O’Keefe and Lloyd Pope.

Perth Scorchers

Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (WK), Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (C), Jhye Richardson, Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye and Fawad Ahmed.

SQUADS

Sydney Sixers

Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Jason Holder, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Mitchell Starc, James Vince, Jake Ball, Justin Avendano, Nick Bertus, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu.

Perth Scorchers

Ashton Turner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Joe Clarke, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Jason Roy, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Colin Munro.

